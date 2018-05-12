Mehbooba Mufti talks to Arvind Kejriwal over assault on Kashmiris

She urged Kejriwal to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiris living and working in Delhi



Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday had a talk with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the alleged assault on a group of Kashmiris in the national capital recently.



She urged Kejriwal to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiris living and working in Delhi.

"Mehbooba Mufti asked Arvind Kejriwal to ensure and maintain the confidence and safety of students, businessmen, employees, particularly, women from the state so that they do not feel inconvenienced during their stay in the national capital," an official spokesman said.

A group of Kashmiri people was allegedly thrashed by a mob in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on May 10. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, however, on Saturday informed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the alleged thrashing of the group had nothing to do with their origin.

He said the incident was a local issue, triggered by a dispute over feeding stray dogs.

