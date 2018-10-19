MeToo: KWAN founder Anirban Das Blah tries to commit suicide

crime

On October 16, four anonymous women had raised allegations of sexual harassment against Das, through this paper, following which he was asked to "step aside" from his position

Anirban Das Blah

Anirban Blah, co-founder of talent agency Kwan Entertainment, was rescued by the traffic police on Friday while attempting suicide on old Vashi bridge. On October 16, four anonymous women had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Das, speaking exclusively to mid-day. Following this paper’s report, Blah was asked by Kwan’s management to "step aside" from his position on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12.30 am when the traffic police received a tip-off about a man trying to jump off Vashi bridge. During counselling by the police, Blah said that was depressed after losing his job.

An actress shared her two-year-long ordeal which started with Blah bumping into her at a meeting and later asking her to participate in an ‘unnatural sex set-up’. Another model told mid-day that Blah had asked her to strip when she visited his home for a professional meeting.

With the accounts of harassment going viral following mid-day’s report, Blah was relieved of his position and his stake was transferred to the remaining 10 partners. A statement from Kwan dated October 17 read, "The other 10 partners have taken over the entire stake of Anirban Blah in KWAN to ensure his exit. In this regard, the partners and Anirban will enter into the necessary legal documentation to ensure the exit is in accordance with the law."

Also Read: Kwan's Anirban Das Blah loses stake in his company

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates