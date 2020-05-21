Mid-day Mumbai Guide: Make The Most Of Thursday To Sunday

Thursday

Virtual readings

Books: Every Thursday and Saturday, you can join theatre group D for Drama for a special reading with 20 people over a Zoom call. Today, it will be No Exit by Jean Paul Satre.

Log on to @fordramabombay on Instagram

Email dfordramabombay@gmail.com

Friday

Online baithak

Music: Watch Padma Shri awardee Shubha Mudgal in a live concert titled Baithark where she will present different genres like thumri, khayal and dadra.

Time 7 pm onwards

Log on to HCL Concerts on Facebook

Saturday

A funny turn from the Middle East

Laugh:Drive those lockdown weekend blues away by logging on to an online comedy show by Nitinn Miranni. In the past, the Dubai-based comedian’s routines have had themes including ridiculous airport rules and regulations, the obsession Indian men have with Bangkok, and the more idiosyncratic aspects of his own life. Having honed his skills in Dubai, he has also had to work with a lot of restrictions, which he says has helped him build discipline and not use foul language in his sets. Miranni has performed at comedy festivals around the world and says that he tries to find humour in the most mundane things. You can now watch him perform in the comfort of your own home. Titled Comedy Munch, the show will also feature Kajol Srinivasan with her witty one-liners in an opening act. All you need to do is log in on time and ensure you are watching from a quiet room so that the artistes face minimal disturbance.

Time 8 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 249

Sunday

A home run

Exercise: Missing your daily run in the lockdown? Here’s how you can participate in a virtual one while maintaining social distancing protocols in the safety of your home. With the EsselWorld Virtual Funrun, you can opt for a 5 km or 10 km run and compete in a 24-hour period starting Saturday midnight, inside your home or compound. Your performance will be tracked through an app or wrist device. For children, there is an obstacle run that can be put together using furniture at home. You will receive participation certificates and discount coupons at the end of it.

Call 9920142195

Log on to esselworld.in

Also check out

. For art lovers: Artist Ramdas Shankar Lobhi is auctioning his work In Gratitude and donating all the proceeds to the PM Cares Fund. The painting is inspired by the architecture and people of Bali.

Log on to saltscout.com

. For the storyteller: Performer Helly Shah will take you through the basics of storytelling at this workshop.

On May 23, 5 pm

Log on to insider.in

