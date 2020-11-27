Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar trek in Himalayas; couple shares scenic pictures

In 2018, Milind Soman shocked everyone when he announced his marraige with Ankita Konwar. The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary in a grand fashion. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the country observing lockdown the couple decided to celebrate it on social media.

Now, the couple has jetted off for a nice-and-warm vacation in the Himalayas. The couple are currently in Darjeeling and recently trekked to Sandakphu, the highest peak in the state of West Bengal. Milind shared some adorable pictures of themselves dressed up in the traditional attire of the local area while climbing the mountain. Selfie time "On the route to Sandakphu!! 10,000 feet (sic)", the Bajirao Mastani actor captioned. Take a look:

Ankita also gave us a glimpse of their Darjeeling sojourn on her Instagram handle. While Milind is seeing wearing a traditional attire over his denims, Ankita is seen in a full-length dress. We also liked their cute headgears. "Tashi Delek !!!!! 10,000 feet and warmth intact (sic)", she captioned the picture. Take a look:

Before this, the star wife had shared a video of herself trekking. She also performed a yoga aasan while posing for the cameras. She wrote, “Still on the way to Sandakphu !!! Chakrasana has become a part of my stretching routine. A beautiful climb of some 11kms yesterday and 13kms today. NOTHING can beat the food in the hills, so simple, so local and soo delicious!!! Entering the python mode now till tomorrow morning. #trekking #hillsofindia #indianfood #himalayas #sandakphu #darjeeling #incredibleindia #travelgram (sic)".

Milind had shared a picture before the trek. Milind wrote, “Blue like no other!! The most beautiful skies, the most beautiful mountains, the most beautiful people on the route to Sandakphu and Phalut, so happy to be back in the mountains again, love, love, love !!! Todays stop Kala Pokhri 10,000 ft. #Trekking #health #happiness #love #life (sic)".

The couple has been on a long vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Before Darjeeling, Milind and Ankita were enjoying in Goa, enjoying the sun, sand and the beaches. On November 4, Soman uploaded a photo on Twitter showing him running nude on a Goa beach on his 55th birthday with the caption, "Happy birthday to me Y...55 and running ! Y". @5Earthy (sic)".

This invited a lot of criticism from across various platforms. The South Goa district police booked Milind for obscenity, a day after the nude photograph went viral.

Last month, Milind and Ankita were in US enjoying thier family time together. Milind shared pictures on his Instagram making his fans jealous! In the cute photograph shared by him, the couple can be seen in a romantic pose from the 'bare and deserted' Sandy Hook beach.

Ankita also joined the bandwagon, sharing some adorable pictures from their exotic trip.

Mind and Ankita dated for five years before they finally got married. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar exchanged wedding vows in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, where they went holidaying. They also had a traditional wedding on this day two years ago.

