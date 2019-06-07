Millind Gaba's Zindagi Di Paudi song is out now. Check it out!

music

The voice behind Zindagi Di Paudi, Millind Gaba became a sensation after his hit singles that made him a popular name across the country. He is known for his songs Nazar Lag Jayegi, She Don't Know and Yaar Mod Do.

Millind Gaba

T-Series released its new single 'Zindagi Di Paudi' today featuring popular Punjabi artist Millind Gaba and Jannat Zubair Rahmani. The song's music has been rendered by MusicMG, directed by Shabby Singh with lyrics by Nirmaan and is sung by T-Series' talent, Millind Gaba.

While the first look of the song created an immense buzz all across, the song is already on the list of most awaited songs of the season. The song 'Zindagi Di Paudi' is all about the commitment of love and serendipity. Conceptualized by Millind himself and shot on the outskirts of Armenia, the video promises a journey of two lovers that highlights the power of love where Millind and Jannat are undergoing training for a hotel management course. Millind inadvertently learns about a secret and after that life is not the same.

As their journey commenced, the cast and crew faced several roadblocks, one of which was the shoot location which was zeroed down to Armenia for its picturesque backdrop which suited the story the best. The curiosity around the song has reached bounds where the song is already being awaited ever since the first announcement.

Recently, T-Series achieved a new milestone with 100 million subscribers and emerged as the world's biggest YouTube channel. Many of T-Series solo songs and albums are chartbusters and ever trending, touching millions of hearts.

