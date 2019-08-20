More people from different parties wish to join BJP: Neeraj Shekhar

national

Shekhar was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. He had filed his nomination as the BJP candidate for the August 26 Rajya Sabha by-election from Uttar Pradesh

On Tuesday, Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar claimed that more people from different parties are willing to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shekhar, who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha said that there are more people from different parties who wish to join BJP and talks are ongoing between the Prime Minister and the president of the party.

Thanking PM Narendra Modi, Shekhar said he wishes to contribute his efforts to the party and make it stronger. On Monday, Shekhar was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. He had filed his nomination on August 14, 2019, as the BJP candidate for the August 26 Rajya Sabha by-election from Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Shekhar joined the BJP party on July 16 in presence of its working president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

On the other hand, former Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh was also elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Manmohan Singh was declared elected after the scheduled time to withdraw nominations ended on August 19, 2019.

Manmohan Singh had filed his nomination papers on August 13, 2019, for the by-poll to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot accompanied the former prime minister while filing his nomination.

The seat fell vacant following the death of state BJP president Madan Lal Saini, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year when the BJP was in power in the state. Now, the Congress is ruling Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi congratulated Manmohan Singh on being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

I congratulate former PM Dr #ManmohanSingh ji on being elected unopposed as a member of #RajyaSabha from #Rajasthan. Dr Singh’s election is a matter of pride for entire state. His vast knowledge and rich experience would benefit the people of Rajasthan a lot. pic.twitter.com/YfkDQTxzpk — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 19, 2019

Taking to social networking site Twitter, Gehlot said that the vast knowledge and rich experience of Manmohan Singh would benefit the people of Rajasthan a lot. While Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi congratulated Manmohan Singh on being elected to the Rajya sabha once again.

With inputs from ANI

