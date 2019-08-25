MTV Ace of Space S2: All you need to know about the 18 contestants

television

The hunt for Space is all set to begin, with an abundance of entertainment, drama and fights. Mastermind Vikas Gupta is back with his new house guests for yet another adventure for 72 days. Post its marvellous success, the second edition of the captive reality show brings in a new look and theme, and it gets bigger and better.

As MTV Ace of Space S2 kickstarted from 24th August, we introduce you to the guests of the house, who are ready for another roller coaster ride. Have a look-

1. Manhar Seth

Manhar is a young poet, widely known for his first poem, Ab Tum Wapas Aana Mat which received about 9.5 views on YouTube.

2. Roshni Misbah

Roshni, popularly known as the 'Hijabi biker', is one of the most celebrated female sports biker of India. Hailing from the capital city, Delhi, she has ridden 70+ bikes in 2 years. As one of the potential strongest contestants, she is the one to watch out for, this season!

3. Deepak Thakur

The Bigg Boss 12 fame Deepak Thakur is set to entertain the audience in MTV Ace of Space 2. Known to be a complete entertainer, he won many hearts in Bigg Boss for being a genuine and a smart player. Needless to say, he is going to work his charm in Mastermind's house and would definitely be one of the most talked about contestants in the house

4. Nasir Khan

Nasir Khan the youngest sarpanch of village Bijopur of Haryana!! At the age of 21, he became the Sarpanch. With the vision to serve the country, he has decided to work for the development of his village & is known to be a people's person.

5. Akshay Kakkar

A famous TikTok artist, Akshay is a plus size dancer, with the social media following of 2.1MN. Akshay has previously collaborated with actor Sunny Leone for his TikTok videos

6. Renu Bhati

Renu Bhati is a female roaster. Coming from the Gujar community, Renu is known for her epic humor and comic timing. This strong-headed Gujjar girl will surely win hearts in MTV Ace of Space S2

7. Baseer Ali

A popular MTV face, Baseer is an ex-Roadies finalist and winner of Splitsvilla Season 10. A master of reality shows, he is ready to enter the MTV Ace of Space house and try his luck at this one

8. Shruti Sinha

Shruti is the winner of MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 and has also participated in 'MTV Roadies Xtreme'. She has previously participated in a host of reality shows and this pretty girl is now ready to spread cuteness in MTV Ace of Space S2

9. Salman Zaidi

Salman Zaidi is a boxer from Hyderabad. He is a survivor of substance abuse. He is a fighter in real life and comes with the 'never-back-down' attitude

10. Khushali Vyas

Khushali Vyas is a PAN india voice over artist & a cartoon impressionist from Ahmedabad. An RJ with radio Mirchi, she has also acted in a few urban Gujarati movies.

11. Ohm Kaliraman

Ohm is the son of Padmashri and Arjuna award winner, Chandgi Ram. He won the title of Mr. India World Wide in 2013.

12. Rashmi Jha

Rashmi Jha is an Indian film actress and model who predominantly works in Hindi films. Rashmi has represented INDIA internationally at China Supermodel Contest. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Indu Sarkar.

13. Yash Rajput

A Mumbai boy, Yash is a millennial, happy go lucky guy, known for his carefree attitude. His drool-worthy physique will surely be the talk-of-the-town on MTV Ace of Space S2

14. Rohit Singh Rajput

Rohit, who belongs to the LGBTQ community, is a fashion choreographer who has trained about 350 models till now!

15. Nikita

Nikita is a millennial kid from South Bombay. She is all set to be everyone's eye candy in the Mastermind's house

16. Prakruti Mishra

Prakruti Mishra is an Odia actress and is also a National award winner. She is a bubbly, fun and a loving girl, who has also played a lead role in a serial named “Bitti Business wali”

17. Lucinda Nicolas

Lucinda is an Australian model, actress, yoga instructor who has won the South Australian title at the age of 17. An ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Lucinda made her Bollywood debut with the film, Boss and has been a part of many advertisements.

18. Krissane Barretto

Krissane is an Indian television actor, known for her shows such as Kaisi Hai Yaariyan, Tu Aashiqui, Warrior High. Krissane's entry in the show will definitely add up to all the spice, glam and entertainment.

Stay tuned to the Mastermind's world with MTV Ace of Space S2 every day at 6 PM only on MTV.

