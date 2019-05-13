Mukesh Ambani's convoy helps rescue an injured biker

national

Most people refrain helping injured people during road accidents, but Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's convoy was seen helping out an injured biker in one such accident. The video was even shared by a YouTube channel Thunder On Road, which frequently puts up videos educating people about road rage in Mumbai and Pune.

The video showed that an injured biker couldn't spot the median and crashed into it. The biker was not wearing a helmet and was bleeding profusely as per the onlookers. Several vehicles stopped at the spot and were passing by the accident victim but none of them offered any help or took the injured driver to the hospital.

Watch the video here:

Sometime later, two cars from a convoy of vehicles spotted the accident and stopped. Few men got down from the white Toyota Fortuner and Land Rover Discovery and began helping out the victim. Reportedly, the cars belonged to the security detail of the Ambani family, who had stopped on the accident spot and took the victim to a nearby hospital. The registration details revealed that the Toyota Fortuner belong to “Reliance Industries”.

It's worth pointing out that the Ambani family enjoys a Z-plus security cover and they are protected by a convoy wherever the family travel. Ambani convoy has various cars including the luxury SUVs like the BMW X5, Land Rover Discovery, Ford Endeavours and Toyota Fortuners. Although the Central Reserve Police Force provides safety cover to the family, the vehicles used by them belongs to the Ambani family.

Supreme Court had even passed a law, whereby a person who helps accident victims and takes them to the hospital is not liable to answer the police. And the personal details of the helper will be kept as a secret.

