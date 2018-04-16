Mumbai 360: Your Weekday Go And Do Guidebook

Your weekday go&do guidebook

Monday

Soak in some art

Attend an exhibition where artist Kanu Patel will showcase his paintings. His works are influenced by the religion, history, literature and arts of India.

Time 11 am to 7 pm

At Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda.

Call 9825041289

Free

Get a kick

Taekwondo is a semi-contact martial arts form that originated in Korea. Enrol for a summer camp where you can

learn the different techniques that it involves.

Time 9 am

At Natraj Hall, Link Road, Andheri West.

Log on to eventshigh.com

Entry Rs 1,800

Do something to dye for

Batik is a wax-resist dyeing technique that is popular in many Southeast Asian countries. Learn how it’s done in Malaysia, where there are no restrictions on the colours you use On the fabric of your choice.

Time 12 noon

At Iteeha Studio, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 2,300

Tuesday

Deal with it

An affordable watering hole is celebrating its first anniversary. And it’s offering an unbelievable deal to mark the occasion — get 36 unlimited drinks for just '365. If that doesn’t sound like a deal, we don’t know what will.

Time 9 pm onwards

At BKC Dive, Pinnacle Corporate Park, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Call 8655077330

Mark their words

Poetry is one form of the arts that can truly encapsulate the complexity of the human condition. Attend an open-mic event where new and established talent will read out their verses.

Time 8.30 pm

At Hive at Gostana, Parbhat Kunj, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call 64533359

Cost Rs 250 (including Rs 100 as cover)

Get a high

Aeromodelling is an excellent way of learning basic science and engineering principles. Sign your child up for a course that teaches them how to build and fly model planes.

Time 11 am

At Quistic Learning Centre, Oshiwara, Andheri West.

Log on to eventshigh.com

Cost Rs 2,500

Wednesday

Eat like a local

Sample some authentic Maharashtrian fare at an eatery on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Tuck into delicacies like aamras puri, katachi amti, dalimbi wal and vangiyacha bhari.

Time 12 pm and 7 pm

At The Bombay Havelli, Maharshi Karve Road, Opera House, Girgaum.

Call 33126813

Cost Rs 1,200

Learn about wine

If you are a wine enthusiast, attend the informative Taste and Learn Series being held at the restaurant of a BKC hotel. A sommelier will teach how to distinguish between different makes of the drink, which will be paired with a curated menu of small bites.

Time 7 pm

At Artisan, Sofitel Hotel, BKC.

Call 8268152599

Cost Rs 3,097

Move your body

Attend a physical movements course that focuses on khel kalari, a body-mind training system comprising kalaripayattu, yoga, mobility and locomotion, breathwork, and voice and chanting exercises.

Time 9.30 am to 11 am, and 4.30 pm to 6 pm

At Hybrid Fitness, Bungalow 34, Janaki Devi School Road, Andheri West.

Call 9967535562

Cost Rs 3,000 for each phase

Thursday

Manage money

Attend a workshop on managing your finances if you’re the sort who regularly find yourself asking, “Where did my all money disappear to?” Learn how to choose the right investment options and define your financial goals.

Time 10 am

At Verbena Brewpub, Lower Parel.

Call 39971886

Cost Rs 2,500

Tell tales

Have a story to tell? Attend a session where audience members are invited to take the stage and narrate interesting anecdotes from their life, be it a hair-raising tale or an incident that makes people laugh out loud.

On 8 pm

At The School Of Thought, Laxmi Industrial Estate, New Link Road, Andheri West.

Call 9819546349

Cost Rs 249

Go back in time

Catch Blackstratblues play a gig that rolls back time to the analogue era. The band is fronted by Warren Mendonsa (second from right in pic), a virtuoso guitarist, considered to be one of India’s best.

Time 9 pm

At Todi Mill Social, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 7506394240

Entry Rs 600

Hear new jokes

The stand-up circuit in Mumbai is choc-a-bloc with a host of established comics and upcoming artistes. Many of them draw their inspiration from life in the Maximum City, meaning their routines are replete with jokes based on, say, Dadar station or vada pav. But if you are looking for something different, attend a gig that features only outstation artistes, who have their own flavour of comedy.

Time 8.30 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, Bandra West.

Call 9619962969

Entry Rs 250

Catch a play

How does a husband’s quest to get his beloved wife’s sight restored create a stir in the life of an internationally renowned eye surgeon, who has given up his practice? And how does this interesting intersection of three lives play out? Find out at the staging of Molly Sweeney, a play directed by Rehaan Engineer.

Till April 22, 8 pm

At G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Mahalaxmi.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs 750

Also Read: Sign Up For The Ideal Weekend Plan

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates