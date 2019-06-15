Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1-B launches Oasis Lounge

national

The newly inaugurated lounge at the domestic terminal of Mumbai airport is all set to enhance the travel experiences of passengers with its wide offerings

With an aim to provide world-class facilities to the passengers, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has launched an additional relax and dining facility – Oasis Lounge at domestic terminal, T1-B, Departures at Mumbai airport. The lounge is specially designed for stopover fliers waiting for their connecting or delayed flights and is available for passengers travelling throughout the day.

The airport reaches out to 52 domestic destinations in India. Understanding that travel can be overwhelming for many, the lounge provides a perfect getaway for passengers looking to relax, unwind and yet experience luxurious dining at a reasonable price.

In alignment with the detailing at the international airport, the lounge at Terminal 1-B is designed in a beautifully soft, yet rich multihued interior, with spacious couches, and intricate design. The lounge has a capacity to accommodate 45 patrons at one given point, but it is also efficient to accommodate 200 travellers during peak hours.

Catering to passengers with varied food choices, travellers in the lounge can now choose from the mouthwatering European, Indian and Asian cuisines to satisfy their food cravings, or access the well-stocked live bar. Additionally, the lounge also offers a sumptuous buffet as well as an a la carte option to select from. Offering the best to the health-conscious customers, fliers can also choose from a variety of tasty yet nutritious gluten-free, vegan meal options.

