Mumbai: Armed with rakhis, Palghar cops 'fine' tune challans for Kerala relief

Women police constables deployed at five spots were stopping those found breaking the traffic rules, tying a rakhi on their wrist, and instead of slapping a fine on them, were asking them to donate whatever they could for the flood-ravaged Kerala

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Palghar police on Sunday were fining traffic violators with kindness in the Vasai division. As part of the 'Rakhi with Khakhi' initiative, women police constables deployed at five spots were stopping those found breaking traffic rules, tying a rakhi on their wrist, and instead of slapping a fine on them, were asking them to donate whatever they could for flood-ravaged Kerala.

The constables were deployed at Babhola, Ambadi, Panchvati, T-Point and Evershine City in Vasai for over two hours in the morning. They caught several motorists for not wearing helmets and speeding. Women traffic violators were also stopped; however, instead of a rakhi, they got chocolates and roses and were asked to pay back in kind if they wished to.

Motorist Aslam Shaikh said, "Police caught me at Vasai naka for not wearing a helmet. The cops tied a rakhi, and I was asked to pay in the donation box. The money will be used for relief in Kerala. It is a really impressive initiative."

There were some motorists who, despite not violating rules, stopped near the cops to donate for the cause, like Vasai resident Nitesh Bhalerao. "I was passing by and saw women police officers tying a rakhi on the wrists of motorists. Out of curiosity, I stopped my motorcycle and put forward my hand for the rakhi. As a gift, I donated some amount for Kerala. It was a really good gesture by the Palghar police," he said.

Speaking to mid-day about the funds they managed to collect through this exercise, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijaykant Sagar said, "The initiative 'Rakhi with Khaki', which was carried out from 10 am to 1 pm, helped us collect Rs 70,000, which will be transferred to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund."

