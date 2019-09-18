Mumbai: BMC to reconstruct seven dilapidated bridges in Western Suburbs at cost of Rs 95 crores

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to reconstruct seven bridges of the Western Suburbs which were declared dilapidated during the structural audit. The seven bridges also include Juhu Tara bridge which was recently repaired for a time being. According to the BMC officials, the bridges will be reconstructed at a cost of Rs 95 crores and the work will be completed within a span of six months.

All the seven bridges will be constructed on design-build-transfer (DBT) system which will adopt new technologies of constructing bridges. After the Himalaya bridge incident, which took place on March 14, the repairs and reconstructions of dilapidated bridges were given the topmost priority.

Although the civic body had repaired some of the Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and Road over bridges (ROBs) before the monsoon season, the Bridges Department invited tenders to reconstruct Road over bridges so that the work on the reconstruction of the dilapidated bridges starts soon after the monsoon season is over.

According to the proposals tabled in the standing committee meeting on Wednesday, all the seven bridges will be constructed on design-build- transfer (DBT) system. The contractor will suggest the design and then undertake the reconstruction of the building the bridges. The maximum duration of reconstruction of the bridge is six months including the months of monsoon. In the standing committee meeting, it was also decided that the contractor will be penalised if the work gets delayed. The committee has also approved the proposals for the reconstruction of the dilapidated bridges in the Western Suburbs.

The only hurdle that the Bridges Department is presently facing is of getting the necessary permission from the Traffic Police department. The department might not give permission to start work on all bridges simultaneously. But the BMC officers are hopeful. "We will get permission soon. As per our estimation, all the bridges will be reconstructed before next monsoon," said an officer from the Bridges Department.

Serial No: Bridge: Construction Cost: Duration: 1 Vakola-Hansbhurga bridge Rs 5.30 crore Three months 2 Malad link road-near D mart Rs 22.90 crore Six months 3 Dhobighat, majas nullah adhering Rs 6.98 crore Three months 4 SNDT-Juhu Tara Road Rs 15.34 crore Four months 5 Meghwadi major nullah Rs 4.38 crore Three months 6 Dahisar River bridge Rs 14.23 crore Four months 7 Piramal nulla bridge at in orbit mall Rs 26.26 crore Six months Total: Seven Bridges Rs 95 Crores

