Mumbai crime: 17 booked for social boycotting family after son marries outside community

The JJ Marg police registered a case against 17 people belonging to Mansuri Kathiawad Samaj community for allegedly asking people to socially boycott a couple for inter-caste marriage. The man’s father filed a complaint with the police alleging harassment from community leaders who were visiting every home in the area and asking people to boycott his family.

According to the officers of the JJ Marg police station, Ahmed Raza (23), son of Abdul Ghaffar Mansuri (49), living in Jambil Mohalla near Bhendi Bazar got married on April 25, 2019, with Urusu Fatima, who lives in the same area and belongs Gachi Muslim community. Before the wedding, Mansuri went to inform the president of his community Javed Mussoorie about his son marrying outside the community, the president took strict objection and had threatened that if the wedding takes place then their entire family will be boycotted socially.

After the people of the society refused and threatened to be expelled from the society, Mansuri met some of the senior members of his society, but they also refused to help him. He told the people of the society that his son wants to marry the woman and but the people of the society did not agree with the alliance.

The community also visited every home to boycott the family and nobody attended the wedding."It's almost a year that my son got married and he is living happily but the harassment continued from people of my community. So with no options left, I had to file a complaint with police." said Mansuri.

An official from JJ Marg Police station told mid-day, "Under the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016, we have registered a case against 17 people."

Senior police inspector Sanjeev Bhole told mid-day, "We have sent a notice to all the accused and the matter is being investigated." mid-day asked president Javed Mussoorie to know his side over the phone, but he refused to comment.

