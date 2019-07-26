Mumbai Crime: 24-year-old man beats sister's 'molester' to death

crime

The sister, 20, had informed her brother Naresh about the alleged harassment, and on Sunday night, he caught Vishwakarma once again passing lewd comments at her

Representational Image

A 24-year-old man has been booked for murder after a teenager, whom he beat up mercilessly for passing comments at his sister, died during treatment. Ajay Vishwakarma, who lived in the same locality as the accused, had been allegedly passing lewd comments at Naresh Soni’s sister. The sister, 20, had informed Naresh about the alleged harassment, and on Sunday night, he caught Vishwakarma once again passing lewd comments at her. “Shaadi karegi kya (Will you marry me)?" the 19-year-old had allegedly told the sister while he was passing by their house at Ganesh Nagar.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Restaurant manager molests female ex-colleague at Bandstand

Enraged, Soni started punching and kicking Vishwakarma, who sustained severe head injuries. Soni fled when Vishwakarma’s parents rushed to the spot on hearing the commotion. They rushed him to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Shatabdi Hospital, which referred him to KEM Hospital as his condition was critical. Vishwakarma succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The police, which was informed about the assault as soon as Vishwakarma was taken to Shatabdi Hospital, nabbed Soni from the same locality and booked him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. They converted the charges to murder after Vishwakarma died on Monday.

Also Read: 30-year-old Australian woman molested in broad daylight; drags culprit to police station

The police on Tuesday produced Soni before a court which remanded him in police custody.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates