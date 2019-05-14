Mumbai Crime: 27-year-old jeweller murdered by business partner

crime

The Dindoshi police today have managed to nab the accused, Hemant, in Rajasthan and the procedure to bring him to Mumbai is on.

Photo of the deceased

The Dindoshi police have managed to solve the murder case of a 27-year-old jeweller, identified as Mitesh Soni, who was allegedly found dead in his workshop on Saturday evening.

The investigation further revealed that Mitesh Soni was murdered by none other than his former business partner Hemant Soni.

Photo of the accused

During the investigation, it was revealed that Mitesh Soni was murdered during the wee hours on Saturday. Apparently, the app - WhatsApp - was active up till 6 am in the morning.

The main reason behind the murder was not revealed but yet the Dindoshi police nabbed the alleged accused Hemant Soni from Rajasthan. After he is brought back to Mumbai, the DCP Zone 12 will mostly hold a press conference in order to address the matter tomorrow.

In another murder case, the charred body of the 39-year-old businessman, who was abducted on Thursday in Palghar, was found from forest land in the district on Monday, the police said. The police have arrested three people, including the deceased's business rival.

A forensic team will visit the spot where Shaikh’s body was found and collect samples for analysis. The police will hand over Shaikh's remains to his family after a forensic examination.

Prashant Sankhe and his two accomplices kidnapped Arif Shaikh while he was on the way to his factory and smothered him with a handkerchief, police said. They then drove to the forest in Palghar and burnt his body. After disposing off Shaikh's body, they went to the house of Prashant's relative where they changed the vehicle and fled to Gujarat.

