Mumbai Crime: 80-year-old woman thrown out of house in Worli, FIR against three sons

In a shocking incident, the Worli police have registered a case against three sons and daughters-in-law of for allegedly rendering an 80-year-old woman homeless. According to news agency, PTI, the family resides in the Hill Road locality in Worl, Mumbai. A first information report (FIR) was filed on Wednesday against family members of the elderly woman identified as Anusaya Rajaram More after her three sons and their wives allegedly evicted her from the house.

The FIR filed named Datta More (52), his wife Godavari, Prakash (50), his wife Vandana, Ashok and his wife Usha More, a police official stated. The news agency also reported that Anusaya More alleged that her sons were not taking care of her for the last five years and they even starved her in her complaint. They threw her out of the house on Wednesday, she informed. "We have registered a case under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, but not made any arrest. The probe is on," informed Sukhlal Varpe, senior inspector of Worli police station.

In another incident, a homeless senior citizen was reunited with his family and is back home. It was just one small act of kindness for a policeman in Solapur who fed a homeless old man and another cop watched a viral video of the incident and recognised the destitute man as his 90-year-old neighbour, who had gone missing four months ago. Thanks to one cop's compassion, and the other's alertness, the senior citizen has now been reunited with his family and is back home.

Bhikaji Pansare, 90, had gone missing from Byculla on February 7. "We searched everywhere for my father — railway stations, hospitals and temples — but found not a single clue. We registered a missing complaint at Byculla police station, and distributed pamphlets at various places, but nothing worked. In desperation, we even went to the Sai Baba temple at Shirdi to pray for his return," said Manali Patole, Bhikaji's daughter. Meanwhile, on Saturday, over 400 km away in Solapur, head constable Nasruddin Shaikh spotted an elderly man crawling on the road. "I had seen him for the first time. I asked him who he was, and whether he was hungry. I fed him, unaware that someone was taking a video of the entire exchange," Nasruddin recalled.

With inputs from PTI

