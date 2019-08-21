Mumbai Crime: Assault case filed by woman found to be false

crime

Cops find nothing in the investigation, says woman cooked up the story in order to avoid running into trouble with her parents for reaching home late

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

In the follow up to the case where a woman was allegedly assaulted in Goregaon, the police, in its investigation, said they have found that the statement given by her in the complaint to the Dindoshi police was false. The police are likely to file a closure report in the form of B summary (no evidence or prima facie case against the accused).

The investigation revealed that the complainant was scared of her parents and one day when she reached home late, to avoid running into trouble with her parents, she cooked up a story and filed a case.

The woman in her complaint told the police that, she was thrashed and assaulted by two men near the IT Park Jungle area in Goregaon East. The complainant worked in an IT company situated in Goregaon East. As per her statement, she left the office at 7.30 pm and was about to board her transport when two unknown people nabbed her from behind and forcibly took her into the jungle where they assaulted and tried to rape her.

"Crime against women is always taken with extreme seriousness, so after this offence was registered, a special team worked day and night for almost 8 days to solve the crime. We checked more than 50 CCTV footages near the spot, but we couldn't see the complainant in any of the clips as what she has narrated in her complaint. Later we checked her mobile Call Data Record (CDR)and also interrogated her friends to whom she has spoken on that day, after all these circumstances we came to a conclusion that the complainant was trying to hide something, and she was questioned based these circumstances. She broke down and confessed that she was with her friend, due to which it got very late and in order to avoid troubles and scolding from the parents she cooked up the story and directly came to the police station," said an officer.

"Since the investigation has revealed that she registered a fake case, further legal proceedings will be followed in the matter and the B Summary report will be submitted before the concerned court soon," said D.Swami DCP ZONE 12.

In her complaint, she also added that she managed to escape and reach her house late at night. When her parents questioned her for being late, she narrated the entire incident after which a case was filed at the Dindoshi police station. During the investigation, the police visited the crime scene but were unable to find any leads.

A week passed but there was no update on the case or the accused. "We visited the place, checked all the CCTV footages but no such incident reported by the woman appeared on the footage. The statement given by the victim and the CCTV footage did not match even the slightest", informed an officer. According to the police, the woman misled everybody with this case.

