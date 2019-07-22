Mumbai Crime: Bulgarian caught withdrawing money from hacked account

crime

The Bulgarian man fraudulently took out information about the bank account online and used the details to pull out cash from an ATM near Bandra railway station

The Bandra police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old Bulgarian man, who came to the city a month back as a tourist, for hacking into the account of a bank official and withdrawing Rs 40,000 cash from an ATM near the railway station. Police sources said they were yet to get any clue about how the accused managed to lay his hands on the money, as he was not cooperating with the investigating officer.

The sources further said the accused, identified as Milan Dwarnasaki, was arrested from inside the ATM kiosk near Bandra police station. The victim registered a complaint with the police on Friday after an unknown person did four transactions through her account. She told the cops that neither did she disclose her account details to anyone nor did she do any online transactions.

"After receiving the complaint, we deployed teams at the ATM near Bandra station on S V Road. With the help of CCTV footages we confirmed that a man wearing shorts and a sports cap did all the transactions at the same ATM. The next day we laid a trap at the spot and arrested him from inside the kiosk. He has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. He is not cooperating with the investigating officer," said a police officer.

According to the police, previously in a number of card-cloning cases, Nigerian, Romanian and Bulgarian nationals have been arrested. "In this case, the accused hacked into the account online and then used the information to withdraw cash from the ATM. We are trying to find out how this is possible, when the complainant said she has not done any online transaction," added the officer.

