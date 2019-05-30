Mumbai crime: History-sheeter arrested in Thane for aiding Rs 23 lakh bank account hacking

crime

According to the police, the gang buys copies of ID proofs from various agencies

A 32-year old man was arrested on Tuesday evening for helping in hacking into several bank accounts and for possessing a country-made pistol.

Senior police inspector, Anil Honrao told Hindustan Times, “People have their mobile numbers linked to various documents — bank account numbers, Aadhaar cards or PAN cards. Kawaria used to look for agencies where people submitted their documents and sold them to his gang for âÂ¹1000 to âÂ¹2000 per document.”

He added, "The gang then studied the profiles of these people, hacked into their accounts and tracked their online banking activities.”

The police said that the gang members would then approach mobile phone stores and claim that their phones were stolen. Then they would submit the copies of the documents which they obtained from Kawaria in order to new SIM cards.

Honrao said, “The original SIM numbers would stop working overnight and the gang, using the duplicate number would hack into people’s bank accounts and transfer amounts to other accounts.”

The police said that people would usually think that there was an issue with their mobile number but by the time their sim-cards would be re-activated, the money would have already gone.

Honrao added, "Those who are alert and inform early usually help stop transactions in time. The money is transferred in multiple accounts and withdrawn to avoid leaving any paper trail. Kawaria has transferred âÂ¹23 lakh this way and has cases registered against him in Vanrai police station Mumbai and cyber crime cell in Hyderabad."

Kawaria had been absconding since February and was wanted for bank fraud. The crime branch got a tip-off that Kawaria was residing in Diva. They found an account in his name wherein he had transferred Rs 8 lakh. The accused was caught and was booked under the Arms Act as he also possessed a country-made pistol.

