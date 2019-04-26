Mumbai Crime: Hathway ex-worker dupes customers with attractive offers in Vile Parle

crime

Accused Saroj Choudhary, who has been arrested by the Vile Parle cops, has cheated over 10 customers, from whom he took the payments in cash

Taking advantage of the fact that he was an ex-employee of a cable TV and Internet broadband service providing company in the city, Saroj Choudhary cheated about 10 customers by luring them with attractive offers. He would always take the money from them in cash. After one of the victims approached the Vile Parle police station regarding the matter, the cops arrested Choudhary and booked him in a cheating case.

According to the police, when the accused left work at Hathway around a year ago, he did not return his ID card. "As he was an ex-employee, he managed to get details of customers from the company software by logging in with his ID and password. He lured the customers with lucrative Internet schemes and always took the money from them in cash," said a police officer.

"A homemaker fell into his trap and paid him Rs 16,000 in cash for renewing her broadband connection. However, when she later contacted Hathway's office, she was told that her connection had been suspended, as the payment was due. Choudhary had given her a fake receipt for the payment. Later, she approached us and we registered a case," added the officer.

The officer further said, "With the help of Hathway we managed to issue an alert to its customers. They have been requested to inform the police or the company if someone approached them with offers to recharge their broadband connections."

Sub-inspector Amit Awhale and his team arrested Choudhary from the house of a customer, whom he had gone to cheat. "He was at the customer's house in Vile Parle with one such offer when we arrested him. He has been booked in a cheating case. We are trying to find out whether other people are involved in the case or not," the officer said.

