Mumbai Crime: Lawyer abuses co-passenger at airport, abuses cops

Representational Pic

The police have reportedly booked a lawyer based in Delhi, who was in an inebriated state, on the charges of criminal intimidation as well as insult after he verbally abused a co-flyer as well as threatened a security employee at Mumbai international airport.

The incident took place on July 5, 2019, when a passenger from the economy class wanted to make an exit from the gate reserved for business class. He apparently created a huge scene at the airport and then at Sahar police station.

The accused, who was identified as Vineet Dhanda, was charged under non-cognisable offence. He went on to threaten cops stating that they would lose their jobs. The accused lawyer was let off by the cops with a warning. He was charged under Section 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for intentional insult and criminal intimidation.

According to Times of India, a police officer from Sahar, the accused's medical tests revealed that was in a drunken state. He also alleged that a co-passenger, from Canada, was carrying a bomb and some drugs in his luggage. However, the cops found no such thing.

According to the co-passenger, Sandhu, the accused lawyer was enraged after the former tried to use the business class gate in order to make an exit from the plane.

This ruckus went on all the way till 11 am after which the cops registered a non-cognizable offence against the accused.

An airport official stated that the accused Vineet Dhanda was continuously abusing Sandhu and followed him all the way to the conveyer belt, where the latter waited for his baggage to arrive.

According to a CISF official, the case was sent to Sahar police station where it went under investigation.

The cops checked Sandhu's bag and after not finding anything, they took both men to the police station where an NC was filed against the lawyer.

