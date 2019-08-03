Mumbai Crime: Man ejaculates on woman's sari on local train

crime

She drags him to railway police station with other passengers on getting off at Nalasopara

Accused Dilesh Patil. Pic/Hanif Patel

The Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 46-year-old Palghar resident for allegedly molesting a woman in a local train. Police sources said accused Dilesh Vaidya allegedly touched the victim's back with his private part and even ejaculated on her sari. At the next station, she dragged him to the railway police station with help from other passengers. The accused was sent to judicial custody till August 16.



In her statement to the police, the survivor said that on August 1 she went to Kandivali Kamgar Hospital for her husband's medical check-up. After it was done, they boarded a train from Kandivali station to go to Nalasopara. Her husband got off at Borivali station, as he had to go to office. She moved to a seat in the second general compartment from the motorman's side. Around 2.30 pm when the train was approaching Nalasopara station, she got up to stand at the door.

A police officer said, "She felt someone touching her from behind. When she turned, she found Dilesh masturbating. She was shocked to see that the accused had ejaculated on her sari. She immediately raised an alarm and dragged him to the railway police station with help from other passengers.

Speaking to mid-day, Darshan Patil, investigation officer of the case attached to Vasai GRP, said, "The accused is a Palghar resident and does lift maintenance work. An FIR has been registered against him under section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of IPC. He has been sent to judicial custody till August 16. There are no previous cases against him."

