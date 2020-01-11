Mumbai Crime: Man forges cancer victim's sign in bid to seize Bhandup school, held

A 52-year-old was arrested for producing fake documents and forging the signature of a cancer victim to illegally take over a Bhandup school run for poor children. The accused identified as Ashok Singh was arrested by the city economic offences wing, a Times of India report read. A resident of Bhandup, Singh was arrested based on an FIR registered back in 2016.

John Iradayaraj a software engineer working in Europe, had accused Singh of illegally taking four rooms of Bhandup Citizens' Education Society, which ran an English medium unaided school. The school was started by John's mother Margarette Marie in 1996 in a single chawl room, which was later expanded to over eight rooms. The net worth of the property is Rs 4 crore, the report said.

Marie introduced Singh into the trust assuming he would contribute for the school as he was well-known in the area for contesting elections thrice, including Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. Marie was diagnosed with cancer and had been undergoing treatment since 2011. She passed away in 2013, her husband and a son too passed away in the same year.

Due to health conditions, Marie was bedridden in 2012, meanwhile, Singh had submitted an audit report and change report to the charity official stating two members from the previous committee had resigned. Faking signatures, he submitted fake resignation letters of the two. He inducted Marie into a new body that had his 14-year-old son, wife and two associates.

Since the chawl was to undergo redevelopment, Singh took ownership of all rooms and the school through illegal means. Post the complaint filed by John in 2016, during an enquiry, evidence was collected before arresting Singh. He was later taken in police custody for interrogation.

