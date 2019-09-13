Mumbai Crime: Mumbai Crime: Man robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint in Thane, six arrested

Six persons were arrested in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint, police stated on Friday. According to news agency, PTI, the incident took place in the intervening night of September 3 and 4 on arterial GB Road in Thane, an official informed.

Pankaj N Shirsath, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vartak Nagar) identified the six accused as Abhimanyu Patil (23), who once worked as the victim's driver, junior college student Toufique Shaikh (21), mathadi worker Ganesh Indulkar (22), Utkarsha Dhumal (21), Gurunath Balu Chavan (22) and Rahul Devendra (22).

Two others were identified as Chetan Kamble and Roshan Telange, who are on the run and efforts are on to arrest them, he added. "The main accused Abhimanyu Patil wanted money for his birthday celebrations on September 24. Another accused, Ganesh Indulkar wanted money for anticipatory bail. So they made this plan to loot Patil's former employer," the ACP said.

Also Read: Gang inspired by Dhoom 2 arrested for robbing cash from ATMs

In another incident, the Kurar police have caught a 25-year-old servant who allegedly stole Rs 2 lakh from MB Mart Shop, situated in Tanaji Nagar, Malad East on Wednesday. The arrested accused has been identified as Raju Nepali, 25, who was working at the MB Mart shop since the past six years. According to police sources, due to his alcohol addiction the shop owner, Manilal Gal, expelled him from his job a few days ago. Angered by this, Raju decided to teach his boss a lesson.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man steals from employer, fakes a flash rob in Santacruz

"The accused had been working with me for the last six years, but for the last few months, he was consuming a lot of alcohol. I refrained him from drinking on many occasions, but he did not quit. This is why I expelled him from his job. All the servants live at a particular house that I have. After he was fired, Raju requested me to let him stay a few days more until he finds another job," said Gala. "We have arrested the accused and he was produced before the court today and remanded in police custody," said a police officer from Kurar police station.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Mumbai crime: Man drugs, robs passenger at CST, held

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates