Mumbai Crime: Model who killed mother says, 'Om chanting' led to regular fights

Twenty-three-year-old model Lakshya Lathar, arrested for the murder of his fashion designer mother Sunita, has told police that she would get bad dreams after the sudden demise of his father few years ago. Due to this, she had taken the help of a spiritual baba.

"The baba had suggested Sunita chant 'Om' in the night to stave off bad dreams," said the source at police station. Sunita would often chant 'Om' aloud whenever she got time at home. "Her [Sunita's] loud chanting would disturb Lakshya and his live-in partner Aaeshpriya Banerjee's sleep. Disturbed, he would often pick up a fight with her and the duo would indulge in heated arguments," the source added. The police are looking for the baba and may record his statement at a later stage.

Meanwhile, Lakshya who has been arrested by Oshiwara police, on charges of culpable homicide, was produced before the metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday. "We requested the court to seek his [Lakshya's] police custody to investigate the reason behind the scuffle between the mother and son," said Shailesh Pasalwad, senior inspector of Oshiwara police station.

The court has granted him three days' police custody. According to sources, Sunita had also got addicted to drugs. "She would often take drugs at home in the presence of her son, who also joined her," the source said.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the trio – Sunita, Lakshya and Aaeshpriya — were allegedly consuming drugs when an argument broke out between mother and son. Lakshya, cops said, banged her head against the wall in the washroom. "She fell down bleeding due to severe head injury," the source added.

