Mumbai Crime: Retired postmaster arrested for indecent gestures toward woman in Goregaon

Accused is a 62-year-old retired official at the Indian Postal Service who would keep staring at the victim, residing in the same locality, from his window

A 62-year-old retired postmaster from the Indian Postal Service has been booked and arrested by the Dindoshi police on Saturday for an alleged indecent gesture towards a 23-year-old woman in Goregaon east.

According to police sources, both the accused and the victim were residing in the same locality and their windows are visible from each other's houses. The victim would often notice the accused standing near his window and watching her. At first, the woman ignored it. However, since the past few days, she also noticed the accused taking off his pants as well as making dirty gestures towards her.

"The victim then revealed this to her mother, who went to address the issue at the house of the accused. However, instead of scolding the accused, his family took up for him and instead began questioning the character of the victim and also started an argument. Following this, the victim and her mother approached the police station and registered a complaint," said a police official from Dindoshi police station. Based on the complaint of the victim, the police registered a case, booked and then caught the accused.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was a retired postmaster from the Indian Postal Service who was living with his family in Dindoshi Goregaon east. The victim had recently completed her graduation and was preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)," he added.

We have booked and arrested the accused under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). He was produced before the court today and remanded in police custody," the official added further.

