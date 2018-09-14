Mumbai Crime: Smuggled goods worth Rs 2.73 crore seized by DRI

crime

Officials said that the consignments were declared to contain 'Old Cloth' and 'Food Supplements'

The goods were seized by DRI

Acting on a source based information, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials found "Saffron", "Cigarettes" and "Gold" among other items in the consignments imported through Airport Parcel Sorting Office (APSO), located near the domestic airport at Vile Parle on Wednesday.

Officials said that these consignments were declared to contain "Old Cloth" and "Food Supplements". Detailed examination of these consignments resulted in the seizure of 145 Kgs of "Saffron", nearly 1 lakh cigarettes of 'Gudang Garam' brand, computer processor chips, medicines and "Gold - 1.86 Kgs" collectively valued at Rs 2.73 crore.

A case has been registered under the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigations are in progress.

In a similar incident, the Pune regional unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), 86 gold biscuits and gold in other forms, totally weighing 10.175 KG worth Rs 3.09 crores, were recovered from the lavatory at the Pune international airport on Thursday. On the basis of specific information, the DRI officials with the assistance of officers of Pune customs commissionerate made the recovery.

During the rummaging of the airport after clearance of passengers of SpiceJet flight SG52 arriving from Dubai, DRI and Pune customs officers found gold biscuits concealed in mobile covers and pouches in the male lavatory of immigration hall of Pune international airport. The smuggled gold was totally weighing 10.175 kilograms valued at Rs 3,09,34,675 and was seized by DRI, Pune under reasonable belief that the same were attempted to be smuggled in India.

