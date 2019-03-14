Mumbai Crime: Speeding cab knocks down constable at Ghatkopar

crime

The incident occurred around 5am on Wednesday when Devkule, a resident of Ghatkopar police line, was riding his bike from Ghatkopar East to West

A police constable was knocked down by a speeding vehicle of a cab aggregator service at 90 feet road, Ghatkopar (E) on Wednesday. The constable was identified as Pramod Devkule, 38, attached to Versova Police station. Pant Nagar cops have arrested the driver.

"When Devkule was passing through Shivneri Chowk at 90 feet road, he was knocked down by a WagonR. Pedestrians immediately nabbed the driver. Devkule was rushed to a nearby hospital," said an officer from Pant Nagar police station.

Devkule is at Wockhardt Hospital where he is in a serious condition. The police have booked Amir Sheikh, 20, the driver of the vehicle.

