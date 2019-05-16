Mumbai Crime: Speeding car runs over triple seat riders on bike in Vasai

crime

Three men riding triple seat without helmets on a bike were run over by a car on Wednesday in Vasai at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway and died on the spot

Representational image

In another hit-and-run case, three men riding triple seat on a bike were rammed by a car on May 15 in Vasai at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway. Three victims were without helmets and died on the spot. The deceased identified as Deepak Kakda (25), Sunil Rana (28) and Abdul Ansari (25) were all residents of Juchandra in Naigaon and the bike on which they were travelling has been seized by the police.

The Valiv police stated the victims could be labourers working in one of the industrial units in the Vasai-Virar region. A speeding car allegedly ran them over and fled away. The bodies lay on the road for a while until an ambulance arrived and took them away for an autopsy. Police will look for the CCTV footage of the area to trace the vehicle and the driver involved in the hit-and-run case. A case of causing death due to negligence against the unknown driver has been registered by the Valiv police.

Recent hit-and-run cases

At least six people, including a 70-year-woman, died and two others were injured when two cars and a bike collided on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district. The deceased were identified as Rakesh Parimal Shah, 50, Pratibha Parimal Shah, 70, Navnath Ramakant Navle, 25, Akash Chavan, 35, Bhagwat Jadhav, 57, and Dilip Chandane. The injured victims, Jeenal Shah and Naresh Narayan Supe, 45, were rescued by the passers-by and locals who informed the police. The cops arrived at the spot and rushed them to a nearby hospital. The incident took place at 4:30 pm near Kasa when Navle, the biker, tried to cross the busy highway through a gap in the divider. A Polo car coming from Surat tried to dodge the motorcycle but ended up hitting it and the divider. The car then crossed over to the opposite side and collided head-on with a Suzuki Dzire.

Three people, including a newly married woman and a minor girl, were killed and six others injured when a truck hit their tempo in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, a police official said. The mishap took place at Maregaon town, located around 670 km from, when the victims, all hailing from Balegaon in Hingoli district, were returning from a trip to Chandrapur, an official said. As the tempo reached Maregaon, a speeding truck going from Yavatmal to Chandrapur hit the three-wheeler, killing two persons, including a 14-year-old girl, on the spot, he said. One the other seven injured, Sakshi Upare (19), who got married recently, died at the Chandrapur civil hospital during treatment, he said. A case was registered against the truck driver, he said, adding that an investigation was underway.

Top News Stories Of The Day

