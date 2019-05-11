Six dead as cars crash head-on trying to avoid biker on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

national

Police register case against the speeding motorcyclist, who died in the accident on the highway near Palghar

Two cars and a bike collided in Kasa, Palghar, on Friday. Pic/Hanif Patel

At least six people, including a 70-year-woman, died and two others were injured when two cars and a bike collided on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Pratibha Parimal Shah, 70, Rakesh Parimal Shah, 50, Navnath Ramakant Navle, 25, Akash Chavan, 35, Bhagwat Jadhav, 57, and Dilip Chandane. The injured victims, Jeenal Shah and Naresh Narayan Supe, 45, were rescued by the passers-by and locals who informed the police. The cops arrived at the spot and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

Also Read: Mumbai: Double decker bus crashes into overhead railing in Santacruz; no casualties reported

The incident took place at 4:30 pm near Kasa when Navle, the biker, tried to cross the busy highway through a gap in the divider. A Polo car coming from Surat tried to dodge the motorcycle but ended up hitting it and the divider. The car then crossed over to the opposite side and collided head-on with a Suzuki Dzire.

Both occupants of Dzire – driver Chandane and Bhagwat, an irrigation officer – died on the spot. They were residents of Panvel. The occupants of the other car – Chavan, Pratibha, her cousin Rakesh and granddaughter Jeenal – were heading to their house in Kandivali. While Jeenal sustained injuries, others died.

Also Read: Mumbai: Motorman who crashed train into CSMT buffers dies

Sources said Navle and Supe, the pillion rider who was injured in the accident, were returning home at Mokhada in Palghar after distributing wedding cards of one of his relatives in Palghar when the mishap happened.

The impact of the accident was so severe that Pratibha was thrown out of the vehicle along with her seat. The bonnet of both the cars were mangled. The Kasa police have registered a case against the deceased biker.

Also Read: Mumbai: Biker fractures leg after drunk constable crashes van into him at Chinchpokli

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates