Mumbai: Double decker bus crashes into overhead railing in Santacruz; no casualties reported

The double-decker bus which was already defected was on its way to Kurla depot for repairs when it met with the tragic accident

On May 9, 2019, in a tragic accident, a double-decker bus crashed into an overhead railing bringing traffic in Santacruz on its knees. The double-decker bus which belongs to BEST was on its way to Kurla bus depot from Marol bus depot. The bus took Vakola Bridge Service Road to move towards Kurla bus depot when the tragic incident took place.

Poor thing! Mumbai double decker hits a gantry near Vakola bridge this afternoon, no injuries. Bus was on way to repairs! @mid_day pic.twitter.com/ym7NugNghU — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) May 9, 2019

The double-decker defected bus was on its way to the Kurla bus depot for repairs when it crashed into the overhead Gantry Bar near the starting point of Vakola Bridge. The impact was such that it left huge damage on the upper deck of the bus and damaged three front seats of the upper deck.

According to the BRC officer, "No injury has been reported so far." More details are awaited.

