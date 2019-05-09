Mumbai: Double decker bus crashes into overhead railing in Santacruz; no casualties reported

Updated: May 09, 2019, 15:06 IST | Rajendra B. Aklekar

The double-decker bus which was already defected was on its way to Kurla depot for repairs when it met with the tragic accident

The Double-decker bus was on its way to Kurla depot when the accident took place.

On May 9, 2019, in a tragic accident, a double-decker bus crashed into an overhead railing bringing traffic in Santacruz on its knees. The double-decker bus which belongs to BEST was on its way to Kurla bus depot from Marol bus depot. The bus took Vakola Bridge Service Road to move towards Kurla bus depot when the tragic incident took place.

The double-decker defected bus was on its way to the Kurla bus depot for repairs when it crashed into the overhead Gantry Bar near the starting point of Vakola Bridge. The impact was such that it left huge damage on the upper deck of the bus and damaged three front seats of the upper deck.

According to the BRC officer, "No injury has been reported so far." More details are awaited.

