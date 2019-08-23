Mumbai Crime: Unhappy over second girl child, woman murders husband

mumbai

The accused was unhappy ever since she had given birth to a girl child for the second time and often blamed her husband

A man from Nalasopara in Palghar, was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife as she was not happy after the birth of a second girl child, according to the police. The police further stated that the incident had taken place at their home in Gala Nagar early on Wednesday.

The accused woman, Pranali 33-year-old Pranali Sunil Kadam was arrested on Wednesday for the murder of her 36-year-old husband, according to Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar. "The accused was unhappy ever since she had given birth to a girl child for the second time. She blamed her husband for it. Besides, she also doubted the character of her husband and they frequently quarrelled over the issue," he said.

"Around 5 am on Wednesday, Pranali stabbed Sunil multiple times with the help of a kitchen knife. He was rushed to a private hospital by his parents, where he succumbed to his injuries hours later," Katkar added.

According to reports by news agency PTI, after she killed her husband, she changed her clothes as well as removed all blood-stains in the room in order to cover up her crime. "She tried to pass it off as a suicide, but the police probe confirmed her role in the murder," the official said.

The accused woman has been booked her under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

