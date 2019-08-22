Mumbai Crime: Woman kills husband after suspecting him of having an affair in Nalasopara

mumbai

The accused attacked the victim with a sharp-edged knife multiple times on his neck, chest and stomach; the accused has been arrested

A picture of the deceased Sunil Kadam. Pics/ Hanif Patel

A woman in Nalasopara murdered her husband this morning after she suspected him of being in a relationship with another woman.

The deceased identified as Sunil Kadam, 37, was residing his wife Pranali Kadam, 33, and their two children at Gala Nagar Om Tulsi Apartments in Nalasopara east.

During an investigation, it was revealed that Kadam's wife Pranali allegedly attacked him with a sharp knife. The neighbours immediately alerted the police after hearing loud voices. When the police reached the spot, Kadam was lying on the floor in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

The accused Pranali after she was arrested by the police

During an investigation, it was revealed that Kadam's wife Pranali suspected her husband of having an extramarital affair with a woman who worked with him. Due to this, there was major tension between the couple over the past few days.

At around 7 or 8 am this morning, while Kadam was asleep with the kids, Pranali attacked him with a sharp-edged knife multiple times on his neck, chest and stomach, said a police officer from Tulinj police station. Kadam’s wife has confessed to committing the crime and she has been booked and arrested with the murder, said senior inspector DS Patil of Tulinj police station.

Kadam was working in the accounts department at a private company located in Andheri while Pranali was working in a private company located in Borivli.

