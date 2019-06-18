Mumbai Crime: Unidentified youth sets three bikes on fire in Vasai building

crime

As per the CCTV footage of the building, an unidentified youth walked in the building and set bikes on fire by removing the petrol tube of the bike at the posh residential building in Vasai

A screengrab of the CCTV footage shows the two bikes burnt into ashes. All Pictures/Hanif Patel

In an incident that was captured on CCTV, three bikes were set on fire by an unknown person on the wee hours of Tuesday at Krishna Township New Evershine building, Vasai West. As per the CCTV footage of the building, an unidentified youth is seen walking inside the posh residential building and setting parked bikes on fire by removing the petrol tube of the bike at the posh residential building in Vasai.



The two bikes that caught fire and were burnt to ashes later on

In the video, the youth is seen breaking the petrol tube of the bike before setting the bike on ablaze. The youth fled from the spot after setting the bike on fire completely. In the process of burning one bike, two other bikes which were parked close to the first bike also caught fire and were burnt to ashes.



The bikes were set on fire by an unidentified youth who is caught on the CCTV footage of the building

Local residents of the building immediately called the Fire Brigade who rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire but by the time they reached the two bikes were burnt down completely. So far, no complaint was reported before the police in the above-said incident.



The three bikes were parked in the parking area of the building

In a similar incident that took place on March 27, 2019, a bike owned by a tribal youth identified as Sunil Chipat was set to fire by an unknown person at Taki Pada area in Nalasopara east. According to police sources, the miscreants covered their face with a handkerchief and broke the gasoline pipe of the Bajaj Discover bike and fled from the spot after burning the bike completely.

Along with the bike, a storeroom caught in the fire burning many important papers, agricultural materials, water pumps, pipes, fertilizers, wires, welding machines, cycles, etc. No FIR has been registered yet in this connection.

The bike owner Sunil Chipat said that he suspected unauthorised construction mafia are involved in the conspiracy as he had filed a complaint against their unauthorised construction in the neighborhood area.

Also Read: A year on, Mumbai still waiting for fire-fighting bikes

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Missing Mumbai man spied on, and hit, his wife

Neighbours of Sharmila Shinde, who died under mysterious circumstances in Amsterdam, reveal a dark side to her husband Avdhut, who is wanted by Dutch police; local police in Pune confirm she filed a complaint against him (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Drunken youth bangs car into cab, kills passenger in Goregaon

A 33-year-old Andheri West resident died on Sunday night when a car driven by a 19-year-old drunken boy banged into the cab he was travelling in near Virvani bus stop, Goregaon East, on the Western Express Highway. The impact of the collision was such that the passenger, identified as Shaileshkumar Pyarelal Mishra, got badly injured and started bleeding from his mouth and nose. On being informed, the Vanrai police reached the spot and rushed him to HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari, but he was declared dead even before being admitted. (Read full story)

Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape planned attack on self to strengthen case

The 35-year-old astrologer who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape, was arrested on Monday by Oshiwara police, for staging an attack on herself. The police had earlier arrested her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan. The astrologer was attacked by two bike borne men on May 25 when she was on her morning walk. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Man injured after iron scaffolding falls on him, dies in hospital

Rahul Saraf, who was badly injured when iron scaffolding near the GST office in Parel fell on him last Thursday, died on Sunday night. The family of Saraf, 35, Director of Maxgrow India Pvt Ltd, donated his organs and the last rites were performed on Monday. The Bhoiwada police have now added 304A (death due to negligence) section in the offence after Rahul's death. (Read full story)

After 13 deaths, Bandra's fatal U-bridge to be walled for safety

The U-bridge that connects Bandra East to West has been claiming more than three to four lives every year since 2015. As per the traffic department's statistics — accessed by mid-day — in four years, 14 lives have been lost on the stretch, while another 25 have been critically injured at this deadly turn. This year alone, three people died on the same spot. Fortunately, there were no casualties on the stretch in 2018, but from 2015 to 2017, 11 people were killed on the deadly bridge. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates