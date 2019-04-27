Mumbai Crime: Vice president of international bank robbed by Tak-Tak gang in Kurla

crime

The Tak-Tak gang members distracted the victim at the traffic signal in Kurla and stole his I-phone worth Rs 55 thousand from his car seat

Representational image

In another incident of theft by the notorious Tak- Tak gang, a vice president of an international bank was robbed of his iPhone on April 23 at Kurla. The victim was heading to Powai from BKC at night. While waiting at a signal near Kurla depot, he came across a person who was pointing out to his car tyre. At the same time, another person came from the other side knocking on his window. When the victim tried to talk to the other person, the first person stole his iPhone kept on the car seat.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Tak tak gang loots special metropolitan magistrate of Rs 1.3 lakh by fooling driver

Before the victim realised about the theft, both the accused fled from the scene. Later, the victim found out his phone (iPhone XS max) was missing. When the victim parked his car aside and narrated the incident to the traffic police present at the scene, they informed him that he has been duped by the Tak-Tak gang.

The victim rushed to the Kurla police station and registered a case against the unknown persons. A police officer from Kurla police station stated, "We have registered a case against the duo under IPC section 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention). We are also checking the CCTV cameras installed at the location where the crime took place." The worth of the phone stolen has been evaluated around Rs 55 thousand.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Wife of 26/11 martyr Ashok Kamte robbed by tak-tak gang in Worli; accused on the run

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates