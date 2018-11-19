Mumbai Food: Delightful and authentic Parsi cuisine in South Mumbai

food

Ballard Estate outlet of cafe chain comes up with a special menu for Mumbai foodies

Feeling the need to introduce dishes from the Parsi community to their the menu, chef Onkar Samarth, who heads the Ballard Estate outlet of Bombay Coffee House, has come up with a special menu for Bombay foodies. The chain, which is introducing a special menu at each of its outlets based on the preferences of its patrons. You can either order a la carte or opt for a special three-course meal featuring mutton cutlet or murgh na farcha, salli murgh, mutton dhansak, kid gosht with pav or brown rice; and lagan nu custard for dessert.

Time 11 am to 9 pm

AT Bombay Coffee House, 3A, Sprott Road, next to Grand Hotel, SS Ram Gulam Marg Ballard Estate

CALL 922614489

Cost Rs 550 plus taxes (for the three-course meal)

