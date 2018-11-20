Mumbai Food: Relish authentic Marathi dishes at festival in Goregaon

food

The festival started on November 16 and will go till December 9 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday; Dinner from 7:30 pm)

Mejwani Maharashtrachi

Radisson Mumbai in Goregaon restaurant is hosting a Marathi food festival called "Mejwani Maharashtra Chi" exploring the taste of various regions of Maharashtra (ghaati, coastal, Vidarbha) and bringing to the foodie's certain lost recipes of Maharashtra being curated by chefs.

The festival started on November 16, 2018 and will go till December 9, 2018 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday; Dinner from 7:30 pm)

The festival brings to you the real and most authentic taste of Maharashtra including veg and non-veg delicacies

Ghati Cuisine

Consists of 5 districts - Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune.

Here is the description of fa ew delicacies that can be enjoyed during the food festival

Dhane Jeere Kashay (Welcome Drink)

Jeera milk recipe – a hot traditional healthy drink, which reduces body heat and keeps it cool. Kashay has an origin of ayurveda and its almost lost from Maharashtra.

Pudachi Vadi

Vegetarian Varieties

Pudachi Vadi

Pudachi Vadi is originally from Nagpur/Vidarbha region. As the name signifies 'Pudi' means folding it like a packet. Usually, it is made during the winters when there is an abundance of coriander leaves.

Adanvadi

It's a household dish, mainly from Solapur, Sangli region of Maharashtra. It has various versions all over India... Like daal dhokli in Gujarat, Ghatte ki Sabji in Rajasthan.



Khari Vangi

It's kind of very rare recipe which is being prepared in Marathi homes. Khari Vangi is salty Brinjal prepared without red chilli. The brinjals have to be cooked over a slow flame with utmost care in order to preserve the natural flavours of this dish. Khari vangi is prepared all over western ghats.

Kadaknath Kombda

Non Vegetarian delicacies

Kadaknath Kombda

Kadaknath Originates from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra border. Black coloured flesh, rich in protein and low in cholesterol, it used to be the pride of royal kitchen of India.

Popati

This delicacy is prepared mainly in the Raigad District of Konkan Region. It's kind of hidden gem and the key ingredient for this dish is a roadside neglected leafy plant, which gives mesmerising aroma to the dish. Popati is prepared especially in the days of winter.

Dessert

Olya Narlyachya Karanjya

Olya narlachya karanjya is made with fresh coconut and jaggery. Its a signature mithai of coastal Maharashtra.



Puran Poli

Puran Poli is the main dessert of Maharashtrian Cuisine. It's also the special dish of Maharashtra which is prepared on every auspicious occasion. It is eaten with Basundi, Aamras Or Amti.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates