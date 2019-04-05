Mumbai Food: The Wine Table at Bandra is a great spot for buying and savouring wines

food

From imported - Ren, Beaujolais villages, Peppoli, Cono Sur, to domestic - Amaris reserve, Fratelli MS red, the outlets offer all things wine

Bandra got its first outlet of The Wine Table in May last year. What does it offer? MRP Wine bar by glass & bottle and Wine education/training/food pairing with wines, etc. From imported - Ren, Beaujolais villages, Peppoli, Cono Sur, Torres, Salbach, Masi masianco, Robert Mondavi to domestic - Amaris reserve, Fratelli MS red, Fratelli Sangiovese, Moksh sauvignon blanc, M reserve, Raaya rose, the outlets offer all things wine.

Tignanello Italian, priced at Rs 20,000, is the most expensive buy. We walk in at 6 pm to douse our red craving, and a bite but the kitchen opens only at 7 pm. We order a Sileni pinot noir (Rs 630) and a Mokksh ren (Rs 396), a flagship brand of the store. The Sileni from New Zealand is light and perfumed and perfect for the rather early indulgence. The ren merlot is medium bodied, woody and deeper on the palate.

While our server gives us back stories of wines and vineyards, we’ll surely go back to try some whites next.



AT: Darvesh Royale Building, Perry Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West

CALL: +91 9167007667

TIMINGS: 10 am to 12.30 am

NOTE: The Wine Table didn't know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for its meals

