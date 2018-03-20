Mumbai Food: This Mumbai eatery allows you to enjoy sushi in several different avatars

City eatery deconstructs the traditional sushi for a new menu that includes sushi pizza and tacos

Naan pizzas or kimchi tacos, a fusion of two cuisines never fails to pique our taste buds. And Sushi Unrolled, a soon-to-launch menu at The Fatty Bao fits the bill. The menu will offer sushi in the form of a pizza, pita pocket, taco and a sandwich — all include the essential sticky rice. "Last year when we did the sushi festival menu, I explored more of the traditional shapes of sushi. This time, we wanted to have more fun with sushi, without changing the core ingredients to make into innovative interpretations, presentations and flavour combinations," says chef Prashanth Puttaswamy, executive chef, The Fatty Bao. Here are our picks from the menu.

From March 22 to April 8

At All The Fatty Bao outlets.

The taco: Cross-bred spicy salmon

One of our favourites, the cross-bred spicy salmon taco (Rs545) has a delicious stuffing of salmon, sriracha mayo, yuzu sauce, avocado and is topped with tobiko caviar.

The pita pocket: The liberal tobimayo

Try the sushi pita pocket that adds an interesting sweet note to the dish. The liberal tobimayo (Rs545) uses crab meat, tobiko, chives, shallots, avocado and crispy gari and prawn crackers.

The roll: Wild mushroom and cheese

Here a traditional hosomaki sushi is fried and topped with cheese, the vegetarian version includes grilled soy braised wild mushroom (Rs465).

The sandwich: Rainbow spin

The traditional sasa zushi is served on a bamboo leaf mat, which is replaced by a banana leaf here. Rainbow spin (Rs395) is a colourful vegetarian preparation (also on offer is a delicious smoked mackerel compound where the fish comes with a garlic and soy butter glaze) that's topped with marinated veggie strips and sriracha and tomato caviar.

The pizza: Cross-bred tuna

Made with a sushi rice base, fish lovers ought to pick the indulgent cross-bred tuna pizza (Rs645), that's topped with yuzu-marinated slices of tuna, a heat-kick through jalapeno, cream cheese mayo, fried capers and tobiko caviar. Vegetarians can try the hybrid vegetarian pizza. Our advice — polish this off in a jiffy since the base tends to get soggy.

