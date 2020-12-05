Mumbai: Local trains for all from Dec 15. Just a rumour, says Railways

Will local trains open for the general public on December 15? Following updates from unnamed sources about the next meeting of the Maharashtra government and railway officials happening on December 11-12 to decide on the opening of local trains for all, the railways on Thursday clarified that there was no such move. "Citizens are requested not to believe in any rumours," said Shivaji Sutar, CR CPRO.

Whenever we receive the proposal from Maharashtra government about throwing open local trains for the general public, we will take a joint decision in full co-ordination with them and in sync with railway board directives. As of now there is no date and commuters are requested not to crowd stations, except those in the select allowed categories," Sutar said.

