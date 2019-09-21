Mumbai: Parts of SoBo to face 24-hour water cut

With the BMC set to undertake an inspection of the Bhandarwada Hill Reservoir (BHR) at Mazgaon, the south parts of the city will have to endure a complete water cut for 24 hours on Wednesday and Thursday (10 am to 10 am). Residents of A, B and E wards will be affected due to the repair work.

The BMC has appointed consultants for the reconstruction of Bhandarwada Hill Reservoir. They will inspect the reservoir on September 25 and 26.



"Citizens in these wards are requested to preserve water. Supply timings for some zones may be rescheduled according to the water levels in the service reservoirs," said an officer from BMC's water department. He added that the work will improve the supply in the area.

Citizens may receive contaminated water for a few days. They are requested to boil and strain water.

September 25

A Ward: Naval Dockyard

B Ward: P D'mello Road, Sant Tukaram Road, Flank Road, Keshavji Naik Road E Ward: BPT, Dockyard Road, Gun Powder Road, Carpenter Road, Nawab Tank Road, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg,J J Hospital etc

September 26

B Ward: Dongari Road, Yusuf Meher Ali Road, Jakeria Masjid Street, Mohd Ali Road, Pydhoni etc

E Ward: Madanpura, N M Joshi Marg, Kasturba Hospital

