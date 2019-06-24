Mumbai Police in a deadly tweet calls out to all criminals

national

Mumbai Police's tweet on social media is a shout out to all the criminals in the city and we must say it is impressive!

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police on social networking website Twitter shared an interesting post warning all the notorious brats in the city! In the latest post on Twitter, Mumbai police called out to all the criminals looking for trouble with a stern warning. Check out the post below!

If you seek trouble, trouble is exactly what you will find. #SeekAndFind pic.twitter.com/iRSgGipsKc — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 23, 2019

Mumbai Police went creative with this post which shows 'How to cheat people' in the google search engine with the answer 'Mumbai Police wants to know your location.' They brilliantly captioned this post as 'If you seek trouble, trouble is exactly what you will find. #SeekAndFind,' Mumbai Police has always been on their toes to keep the city and its citizens safe and crime free.

