Mumbai Police's new post on Games of Thrones is a shout out to all fans

Mumbai Police on social media posted a new tweet on Game of Thrones and it is hilarious!

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police is known to be witty and funny with its posts on the social media platform, Twitter. They come up with the wittiest puns delivering the best social messages leaving their followers stunned. This time, the Mumbai Police took the most trendy topic and converted it into a quirky social media message. Yes, we are talking about the very famous TV show Game of Throne!

Mumbai Police on Twitter posted a picture of Jon Snow from Game of Thrones connecting the scene to drug-related problems prevailing in our society and it is the most hilarious thing you will see on the internet. They captioned the post as 'When a friend suggests trying drugs!' The caption smartly connects the picture where Jon Snow states 'I don't want it.' Mumbai Police on Twitter has earned many youth followers for their quirky yet responsible messages.

Best tweets from Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police is known and praised for its hard work and entertaining people with their witty tweets on twitter. They actively create social and civic awareness through their hilarious posts and videos on the social media platform. Another post by the Mumbai Police on road rules and regulations surfaced the internet and it has created a buzz on the internet. They posted a meme of Mr. Bean, a British comedy sitcom by Richard Curtis and Rowan Atkinson that made everybody laugh their hearts out. Mr. Bean starring Atkinson as the title character attracted a large television audience. Mumbai police posted this new tweet captioning it 'Go to sleep before the road puts you to it! #DontDriveTired' and requests its readers to avoid driving if sleepy. The Mr. Bean tweet creates a nostalgia bringing back the childhood memories yet creates a strong impact on the message.

Mumbai Police on Twitter came up with a small video to create awareness about the whole concept of consent which is a huge issue in our country. The video features two love birds, where the male bird is constantly trying to approach the female but is pushed away by her. After multiple tries, he gives up and walks away. This video was shared by the Mumbai Police on the social media platform Twitter and the caption was on point,' Everyone appreciates consent! #ANoMeansNo #RespectConsent.' Netizens responded to this post with positivity and appreciation for the social message it carried. Mumbai Police on Twitter with more than four million followers has always stunned their audience with their witty posts and social messages.

Mumbai Police on Twitter come up with the wittiest puns yet best messages leaving their followers amazed. After Siddhant Chaturvedi's heart throbbing performance in the movie Gully Boy, Mumbai Police recently came up with another hilarious tweet featuring him. Siddhant’s character as MC Sher in Gully Boy left people awestruck asking more of him in Bollywood movies. The song from the movie Gully Boy, 'Sher Aaya Sher', featuring Siddhant is a huge hit and the Mumbai Police on Twitter shared a humorous post related to the song captioning it, “Every time someone shares a fake news! #MCDontShare #KillFakeNews #SochKeShareKaro.”

