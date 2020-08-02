Mumbai Rains 2020: Heavy to extremely heavy rains over city, Thane from August 2 to 5

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

With no continuous downpour of rainfall, the civic body recently announced a 20 percent water cut from August 5. While the city has been witnessing a dry run, private weather agency Skymet said that heavy to very heavy rains are possible over Mumbai and suburbs leading to widespread waterlogging and traffic jams.

The private weather agency said that since the last two days, the weather of Mumbai has almost been dry with few isolated light showers of rain. However, predicting heavy rainfall, Skymet said that rainfall activities will start increasing over Konkan and Goa including Mumbai by tonight or early morning tomorrow due to the strengthening of low-level westerlies are strengthening.

The month of August will also commence on a rainy note, and there are high chances that #Mumbai will surpass its monthly average of August as well.#MumbaiRains #mumbaimonsoon #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/CMdsJrvoHV — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 1, 2020

As per Skymet's weather bulletin, Mumbai will experience the first heavy spells of rains after July 15. "Heavy rain and thundershowers are expected between August 3 and 6 over Mumbai and suburbs with peak intensity on August 4 and 5," Skymet stated.

Issuing heavy downpour alert for the people of Mumbai and suburbs on August 4 and 5, Skymet advised people to stay home during these two days. "Kindly plan your work accordingly to avoid traffic jams and waterlogging," it said.

IMD

Possibility of Very hvy to Extremely hvy rains over Konkan including Mumbai, Thane, NM frm 2-5 Aug

Ghat areas too.

IMD@RMC_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/XuDN8JyINQ — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 1, 2020

India Meteorological Department's Dy Director General of Meteorology, KS Hosalikar on Saturday took to Twitter and said that there's a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rains over Konkan including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai from August 2 to 5.

IMD has also predicted an increase in rainfall intensity over the Konkan region including parts of Maharashtra during the next four to five days. The weather agency said that the condition has been formed due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and likely formation of a low-pressure area over the Northern region of the Bay of Bengal around August 4.

While IMD has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall from August 2-5, Skymet said that the weather over Mumbai and suburbs will start clearing up from the evening of August 6, as the rain activities will subside. However, it said that light patchy showers will continue over Mumbai and suburbs after August 6.

