Mumbai Rains 2020: Heavy to extremely heavy rains over city, Thane from August 2 to 5
Issuing heavy downpour alert for the people of Mumbai and suburbs on August 4 and 5, Skymet advised people to stay home during these two days
With no continuous downpour of rainfall, the civic body recently announced a 20 percent water cut from August 5. While the city has been witnessing a dry run, private weather agency Skymet said that heavy to very heavy rains are possible over Mumbai and suburbs leading to widespread waterlogging and traffic jams.
This low/depression will be moving across #Odisha, #Chhattisgarh, #MadhyaPradesh, #Maharashtra, and #Gujarat. #Monsoon #Monsoon2020https://t.co/RwtoPZtTbr— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 1, 2020
The private weather agency said that since the last two days, the weather of Mumbai has almost been dry with few isolated light showers of rain. However, predicting heavy rainfall, Skymet said that rainfall activities will start increasing over Konkan and Goa including Mumbai by tonight or early morning tomorrow due to the strengthening of low-level westerlies are strengthening.
The month of August will also commence on a rainy note, and there are high chances that #Mumbai will surpass its monthly average of August as well.#MumbaiRains #mumbaimonsoon #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/CMdsJrvoHV— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 1, 2020
As per Skymet's weather bulletin, Mumbai will experience the first heavy spells of rains after July 15. "Heavy rain and thundershowers are expected between August 3 and 6 over Mumbai and suburbs with peak intensity on August 4 and 5," Skymet stated.
à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤¢à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ 4,5 à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¬à¤ÂÂ, à¤ à¤¾à¤£à¥ÂÂ, à¤¨à¤µà¥ÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¬à¤ÂÂ, à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤£à¤¾à¤¤ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤¸à¤³à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂà¤¸à¤³à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¶à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¤à¤¾. à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤®à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¨ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤°. à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤ÂÂ à¤à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤¤ à¤ªà¤£ à¤ÂÂ à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂà¤¸à¤³à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¶à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¤à¤¾.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 1, 2020
IMD
Possibility of Very hvy to Extremely hvy rains over Konkan including Mumbai, Thane, NM frm 2-5 Aug
Ghat areas too.
IMD@RMC_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/XuDN8JyINQ
India Meteorological Department's Dy Director General of Meteorology, KS Hosalikar on Saturday took to Twitter and said that there's a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rains over Konkan including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai from August 2 to 5.
IMD has also predicted an increase in rainfall intensity over the Konkan region including parts of Maharashtra during the next four to five days. The weather agency said that the condition has been formed due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and likely formation of a low-pressure area over the Northern region of the Bay of Bengal around August 4.
While IMD has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall from August 2-5, Skymet said that the weather over Mumbai and suburbs will start clearing up from the evening of August 6, as the rain activities will subside. However, it said that light patchy showers will continue over Mumbai and suburbs after August 6.
-
After witnessing a dry run, Mumbaikars were caught unaware as the city woke up to heavy rainfall since early morning on Monday, which continued throughout the day.
In photo: A couple snapped on a bike as heavy rains lashed several parts of Mumbai.
-
Due to the continuous spells of rainfall, water-logging was reported in some low-lying areas, including Dadar and Hindmata.
In photo: A biker driving amid heavy rainfall in Kandivli.
-
Private weather agency Skymet had predicted moderate showers over many parts of Mumbai and suburbs on Monday.
In photo: A couple on morning walk under an umbrella amid heavy rainfall in the city.
-
In its daily forecast, weather agency Skymet said that isolated spot rain and patchy showers may continue for the next 3 to 4 days over Mumbai and suburbs. However, it also said that the overall intensity of rain will remain subdued.
In photo: Armed with umbrella and face mask, a man offers prayers outside a temple.
-
In photo: A man caught unaware due to heavy rainfall attempts to save his mask from getting wet.
-
According to Skymet, in the last 24 hours, the Santacruz observatory recorded 101 mm of rain, but many other parts of Mumbai remained almost dry.
In photo: A biker stops to check his phone amid heavy showers.
-
Earlier Skymet had said that there could be a surge in monsoon activity around July 31. "Moderate showers over Mumbai and suburbs will increase around July 31 and may continue until August 3 or 4," Skymet had reported.
In photo: A woman takes her pet dog for a walk in the pleasant weather.
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Maharashtra and parts of the western coast are expected to get moderate monsoon showers after Monday.
In photo: A man pulls a tray full of fish as he saves himself from heavy rains.
-
Predicting the weather conditions for next month, Skymet said that August may commence on a rainy note for Mumbai and suburbs. It also said that this will lead to a drop in overall temperature with the weather becoming comfortable.
-
In photo: Huge wave hits the seashore as a man who came for fishing at Bandra Bandstand.
-
With no rains anywhere near the dams, Mumbaikars may face water cut. The BMC is expected to announce a 10 to 15 per cent water cut soon. At present, the total water stock is only 4.16 lakh million litres.
In photo: A couple poses for a selfie with their daughter at Marine Drive in South Mumbai.
-
The seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai can store up to 14.47 lakh million litres of water, which lasts 10 months. The city gets 3,850 million litres per day and the current water stock can last for a maximum of three months. The current level of water stock in the seven lakes in at about 29 per cent.
-
Skymet further said that the showers will continue, on and off, for 4 to 5 days. It stated that the weather in Mumbai will remain comfortable and pleasant during the first week of August.
-
On Monday evening, Skymet said that moderate rains may occur over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, South Rajasthan and South Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours.
-
In photo: People pose for selfies as they enjoy the pleasant weather at Marine Drive in South Mumbai.
The start of the week turned out to be a rainy affair as Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed continuous heavy rainfall throughout the day on Monday. While the sudden spells of heavy showers caused water-logging at a few places, overall it was a pleasant outing for Mumbaikars who were caught unaware.
(All photos/Nimesh Dave, Sameer Markande, Satej Shinde, Sayyed Sameer Abedi, and Bipin Kokate)
