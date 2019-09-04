Mumbai Rains: Schools remain shut, bus contractors ask parents to stay calm
Bus contractors ask parents to stay calm after a holiday was declared as same school buses run for different schools at different timings
While a holiday has been declared for schools following heavy rain warning by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, a wave of panic was witnessed among parents and school bus owners over ensuring children's safety to drop them back home. Most of the schools in the city were closed due to Ganesh Chaturthi, however, some schools were functioning before the holiday declaration by the government. After the warning which advised citizens to stay indoors, the chaos started when the school children had to be dropped home.
With similar bus services running for multiple schools which generally have different timings, the situation became chaotic when all schools decided to call for buses at once to drop children home. The President of School Bus Owners Association, Anil Garg said, "Due to heavy downpour, all schools have declared it a holiday for the afternoon shift. Children have to be taken back home immediately but due to the sudden warning, the buses cannot pick up all the children at the same time. The dropping process will take time as the buses run for different schools. The schools have been informed about this situation and have been asked to call the parents to pick up their children instead of transport operators who are receiving continuous calls from parents to know the status of their children."
Also Read: Mumbai Rains: CR and WR local trains delayed due to waterlogging
With most of the school buses running with GPRS system, SBOA has also suggested that parents check on the system to get real-time updates about their children. "Schools can keep also a tab here. Schools buses are working and will drop all children home but the process is going to take some time. Keeping calm is important. Other than GPRS, schools have been asked to speak to their bus contractor and inform parents instead of the contractor to ensure smooth coordination of the process," added Garg. Meanwhile, after an intense spell of heavy rainfall for the past two hours, the warning issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar has converted from Orange to Red indicating serious conditions demanding for action. This situation is expected to continue for the next 24 hours.
Also Read: Mumbai rains: Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar record more than 100mm rainfall in past 12 hours
As information provided by Indian Meteorological Department, the seasonal rainfall for Santacruz and Colaba observatories have been recorded as 2836 mm and 2088 mm respectively. According to experts this year the seasonal rainfall is expected to cross 3000mm. Director of IMD Mumbai, KS Hosalikar took to social media and posted, "Intense spell is going on for last 2 hrs. Rainfall warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are RED coded now. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall, more than 20 CM is expected in these areas in the next 24 hours.
Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Evacuation of slums near Mithi River as heavy showers continue
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), incessant rainfall on Wednesday in Mumbai and adjoining districts led to water-logging in several parts of the city
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
-
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, Santacruz received 118 mm rain and Colaba received 122 mm rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am which is heavy rainfall
(Picture courtesy/Satej Shinde)
-
As a precautionary measure in wake of India Meteorological Department's warning of heavy rainfall, the schools have been shut on Wednesday. The schools where students were already in were requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home safely
(Picture courtesy/Manjeet Thakur)
-
Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar recorded more than 100mm rainfall reading in past 12 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday leading to floods and waterlogging like conditions
(Picture courtesy/Manjeet Thakur)
-
Water-logging was reported in the areas near King's Circle railway station, Sion, Byculla, Palghar, Virar, Borivli, BKC, Andheri and Gandhi market. Mumbai police took to twitter requesting citizens to take precautions in wake of heavy rains
(Picture courtesy/Rajendra B Aklekar)
-
Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, water started to flood railway tracks at Vasai-Virar thus terminating railway services
(Picture courtesy/Rajendra B Aklekar)
-
Central railway up and Down fast services got affected due to waterlogging between Sion and Matunga
(Picture courtesy/Sneha Kharabe)
-
Intense rainfall disrupted not only the railway services but also road causing traffic and commuters stranded in the flooded areas of the city.
In picture: Matunga west starts to waterlog due to hours of incessant downpour on Wednesday
(Picture courtesy/Ashish Raje)
-
Due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday, waterlogging was reported at Filter pada near Powai post Vihar dam overflow
(Picture courtesy/Amit Pathak)
-
Waterlogging reported at Sion station due to the intense rainfall on Wednesday
(Picture courtesy/Sneha Kharabe)
-
According to K S Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, intense rain spell will last for last 2 hrs. Rainfall warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are RED coded. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall, more than 20 CM is expected in these areas in the next 24 hours.
(Picture courtesy/Sameer Abedi)
-
In the picture, the streets of Vasai Evershine city are seen flooded
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
-
In the picture, streets in King's Circle begin to flood
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
-
In the picture, commuters walk through the flooded streets of Nalasopara
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
-
In the picture, people struggle to walk and ride through the waterlogged streets in Nalasopara
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
-
In the picture, people struggle to drive through the flooded street of Vasai
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
-
In the picture, a man walks to the Mumbai airport. Due to the waterlogging, many passengers have seen walking to the airport
(Picture courtesy/Tracy B)
-
In the picture, streets in Kranti Nagar begin to flood
(Picture courtesy/Arita Sarkar)
Heavy rains made a reappearance in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai on Wednesday causing waterlogging and floods in different parts of the city. Road and railway services got affected and schools were also shut as rains battered the city and suburbs.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Mumbai Rains: 6 ways to stay healthy and safe this monsoon