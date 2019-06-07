Mumbai: Re-introduction of '60:40' evaluation plan irks law students

national

The law students of the Mumbai University have started an online petition against the varsity's plan to implement 60:40 evaluation pattern from this academic year. They claim that this would lead to malpractices.

The MU, on May 20, released a circular declaring the introduction of 60:40 assessment pattern, which allows the law colleges to evaluate students on two components — internal test (40 per cent) and semester-end exam (60 per cent). The prevailing system entails a semester-end written exam for 100 marks.

The students have planned to move the Bombay High Court against the MU's decision. The MU had tried to implement the same pattern last year but the HC stayed the plan saying it was introduced mid-session.

The students have said there is a shortage of teaching staff at colleges. Sachin Pawar, President of Law Students' Council, said, "When a plea was filed against the same order last year, light was thrown at some issues like the shortage of teaching faculties. It was also pointed out that no training programmes were planned for teachers who are to take the assessment test. The situation remains same."

"Last year, colleges were given responsibilities to conduct exams for first and the second year which created a mess. Students were randomly failed in many colleges. This shows that decision to give responsibility of evaluation to colleges will fail to do justice to the students. And corruption rises at colleges after implementation of such policies," added Pawar.

There is no clarity whether new evaluation pattern will be introduced only for the first year students or for everyone. MU spokesperson Leeladhar Bansod was unavailable for a comment.

