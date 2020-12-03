Mumbai reports 877 fresh COVID-19 cases

The number of cases and deaths rose in the city on Wednesday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The number of cases and deaths in the state and the city rose again. While the state recorded 5,600 new cases and 111 deaths on Wednesday, Mumbai reported 877 cases and 20 deaths. Only 205 patients recovered and were discharged in Mumbai.



An arriving passenger is tested at Borivli station. Pics/Satej Shinde

The recovery rate of the city has stabilised at 91 per cent. The overall number of active patients is now 13,060. The city reported 20 deaths, out of which 6 had comorbidities. At least 15 deaths were above 60 years of age, 1 was between 40 to 60 years and 4 were below 40 years.



Another arriving passenger is checked at Borivli station

The state recorded 5,600 COVID-19 patients, out of which 1,697 were reported in the MMR including Mumbai. At least 1,272 patients are from Pune region and 1,036 from Nagpur circle. In MMR 134 cases were reported in Thane Municipal Corporation, 124 cases were in Navi Mumbai and 143 cases were in Kalyan-Dombivali. There were 17 deaths reported in MMR excluding Mumbai. Pune and Nagpur region reported 20 and 18 deaths respectively taking the toll to 111.

The cumulative number of cases in the state reached 18,32,176 and the recovery rate of the state is 92.5 per cent. At least 5,027 patients recovered on Wednesday and there are 88,537 active patients in the state.

205 - No. of patients discharged

