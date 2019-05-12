Mumbai-Tokyo-Mumbai: Radhika Apte is on a flying spree

bollywood

Radhika Apte was seen with Karan Johar at the Student of the Year 2 premiere screening and the very next moment, the paparazzi spotted the actress at the airport heading for Japan

Radhika Apte. Pic: Instagram/@radhikaofficial

With an omnipresence across our screens, Radhika Apte is one of the most acclaimed actors in Indian cinema. Recently, the actress flew to Japan and was spotted at the airport. The actress was seen donning an edgy look as she opted for a rustic dress, pairing it with black thigh high boots and accessorise it with her infectious smile. Radhika is definitely soaring the temperature with her charm in this sexy casual look.

Recently, the actress was seen with her Lust stories Producer, Karan Johar at SOTY 2 Premiere Screening and the very next moment, the paparazzi spotted the actress at the airport heading to the 'land of the rising sun' - Japan.

Sharing a picture from the streets of Tokyo, Radhika posted, "Yes I was in Bombay yesterday and I'll be in Bombay tomorrow.. but guess where I am at right now #tokyo #Japan #24hrsinjapan #justhadramen with my namesake @radhikamehta9"

View this post on Instagram Beautiful morning light in Tokyo #tokyo #japan #24hrsinjapan @radhikamehta9 A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) onMay 9, 2019 at 8:48pm PDT

After having a rocking year in 2018, Radhika Apte is all set to spill her charm on the brand world as the actress is bagging endorsements one after another. Radhika has proved her mettle on several occasions.

Also Read: Stealing it all, Radhika Apte looks sexy as ever in a rustic dress!

Radhika has worked with some of the best directors of our nation, right from Sriram Raghavan, Prakash Raj, R Balki, Leena Yadav and Anurag Kashyap whose world of cinema is sometimes poles apart.

For Radhika, if it was a conscious decision to do projects of these kinds, she said in a recent interaction with the media, "It wasn't a plan if that's what you are saying. The reason to do a film is the script, the director and character and what I am looking for at that point in time. It needs to challenge me."

After back to back commitments in the past year, Radhika Apte is on a break now, talking about her taxing schedule Radhika shared, "It is (hectic), but now I'm on a script-reading break. The hunt is on for interesting content."

Radhika's movies Andhadhun and Padman are on the top rated Bollywood movies list. Talking about Andhadhun, The Sriram Raghavan directorial grossed Rs 303.36 crore in China, making it the third highest grossing Indian film in the Asian country.

The Padman actress will be next seen Honey Trehan's Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. The duo was last seen sharing screen space in Sacred Games.

Apart from this, she also has an interesting range of films in the pipeline including The Wedding Guest a British-American movie with Dev Patel and filmmaker Lydia Dean's untitled World War II spy drama with Stana Katic and Sarah Megan Thomas.

Also Read: See Photo: Radhika Apte sizzles in swimsuit; she surely knows how to beat the heat

Top Entertainment stories:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates