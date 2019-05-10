Stealing it all, Radhika Apte looks sexy as ever in a rustic dress!

bollywood-fashion

Radhika Apte was seen donning a sexy look as she opted for a red little dress, pairing it with black thigh high boots and kept it beaming accessorized with her wide smile

Radhika Apte

Being omnipresent on every platform possible, Radhika Apte is being hailed as the new indie actress of our times. Recently, the actress flew to Japan and was spotted at the airport in a sexy sartorial number!

The actress was seen donning a sexy look as she opted for a red little dress, pairing it with black thigh high boots and kept it beaming accessorized with her wide smile.

Indie star Radhika Apte known for her brave choice of films has spread her charms with top-notch roles- be it films or OTT platforms. The actress who has been constantly seen on an OTT platform with her 'omnipresence' all across is now receiving offers from many storytellers of different platforms.

Also Read: Anurag Basu's Rabindranath Tagore film reaches more eyes

Radhika Apte's acting has spoken louder than her words ever since she made her debut with a short film, Ahalya- a character nested in the hearts of the audiences and the filmmakers, alike.

Radhika's two movies Andhadhun and Padman are on the top rated Bollywood movies list and her "omnipresence" is much talked about with the screen presence she possesses.

Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow, The pair was last seen sharing screen space for a web series. Raat Akeli Hai, a crime thriller, also features Radhika Apte and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

Apart from this, she also has an interesting range of films in the pipeline including The Wedding Guest a British-American movie with Dev Patel and filmmaker Lydia Dean's untitled World War II spy drama with Stana Katic and Sarah Megan Thomas.

Also Read: Radhika Apte looks ethereal in a tulle slit gown at an Awards night

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates