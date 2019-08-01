Mumbai University's 'formula' for confusion hits students again

mumbai

The university has not put out the grades-to-marks conversion formula yet, in the absence of which, candidates are unable to complete the registration

While the registration process for the Common Entrance Test (CET) has finally started for admissions to professional courses, students are in a fix as registration forms need marks, while the university results are in grade format.

While the grades system started last year for a few courses, there was also a grades-to-marks conversion formula given out.

This year the university has not put out the formula yet, in the absence of which, candidates are unable to complete the registration.

CET Cell conducts admissions for professional courses such as law, bachelor of education, masters of education, etc, where graduation marks are to be filled in the form.

"July has already ended and we are still waiting for the admissions process to start. Forget about academic loss, the admission process, too, does not seem to be smooth," said Janaki Parashar, a worried student.

Another student Pravin Shinde, said, "How long should we wait for academics to start. Then again there will be a delay in examinations."

When contacted, Commissioner of CET Cell Anand Rayte said, "It is not a completely new system. Last year, too, the university had a grade system for some courses. There was a formula given to students to convert grades to marks. But, this year, that process has changed, so we are not sure if the same formula will work. We have called for a meeting with the Registrar of Mumbai University along with Examination department officials to fix a formula. It will then be communicated to candidates."

